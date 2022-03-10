Nationwide Boiler matches employee donations for food drive

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently continued its annual tradition of holding a winter food drive. The company selected to match employee donations for a total of more than $4,300, going to two local organizations: the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) and the Clark County Food Bank.

In addition to the employee-match for the annual food drive, Nationwide Boiler donated another $1,000 for a produce initiative led by its own Meika Pope in Washougal, Washington. The donation was used to grow and give back a multitude of fresh, organic produce including cabbage, winter squash, potatoes, beets, onions and various greens. Grown by local farmer Shady Grove Farms, the produce was delivered by Pope and other Nationwide employees in three separate installments to the Camas Family- Community Resource Center. The produce was then distributed to local families.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call Chelsey Ryker at (510) 490-7100.