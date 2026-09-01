Nationwide Boiler launches In-Stock Boiler Program for expedited industrial boiler delivery

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has introduced its In-Stock Boiler Program, offering factory-tested package firetube and watertube boilers and auxiliary equipment for expedited delivery as an alternative to new boiler procurement cycles that can stretch to 54 weeks or more.

The program is designed to address long equipment lead times that can delay plant upgrades, replacements and capacity additions at refineries, petrochemical plants, LNG facilities and industrial manufacturing operations. In-stock inventory includes Babcock and Wilcox 200,000-pound-per-hour superheat watertube boilers and a range of Hurst firetube package boilers from 200 to 800 horsepower. All equipment is factory-tested and available with engineering documentation, drawings, performance data and optional pre-purchase inspections to help facilities move from equipment selection to installation more quickly.

The program offers purchase, rental and lease-to-own options depending on project duration and capital requirements. Nationwide Boiler also maintains one of the world’s largest rental boiler fleets, including mobile boiler rooms and trailer and skid-mounted units, for short- or long-term industrial steam needs.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.