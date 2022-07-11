Nationwide Boiler Inc. opens Alvin, Texas, facility

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently hosted a grand opening event for its new sales, storage and maintenance facility located in Alvin, Texas.

With a 55-year history of supporting customers throughout the Gulf Coast with temporary rental boilers and emissions control equipment, the company had a long-term plan to open its own facility in the region. Due to current business conditions and an opportunity in Alvin, the company was able to make that plan a reality.

Two key features of this new facility include an insulated shop and large bay doors, both of which allow Nationwide Boiler Inc. to perform all necessary maintenance indoors for its fleet of large trailer-mounted rental boilers. In addition, the property has the space needed to optimize the flow of equipment from maintenance to paint to test stations. The company plans to continually grow its staff at this new facility to include engineering, QA and process mechanics in the future.

The benefits to maintaining a large facility in the Houston area are numerous for Nationwide Boiler Inc. Most significant is the proximity of this facility to a large portion of its customer base because transportation costs play a major part in a steam customer’s decision on who to rent from.

