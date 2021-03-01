Nationwide Boiler expands territory, product line

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a longstanding sales representative for Superior Boiler in northern and central California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, recently acquired the southern California territory.

This transaction grants Nationwide Boiler exclusivity when selling Superior Boiler products throughout the entire state of California. The company has also taken on the Superior watertube boiler line, becoming the exclusive authorized representative for all Superior products along the West Coast.

"The southern California marketplace has over 20 million people and is one of the largest and most advanced industrial bases in the country," said Larry Day, president and CEO of Nationwide Boiler. "While we continue to see success in our existing territory and beyond with our stock boiler program, the additional region and expanded product line allows us to better support existing customers within southern California and increase our reach throughout the state. We look forward to new opportunities and continued growth through this acquisition."

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1966.