Nationwide Boiler donates to Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area

In lieu of Nationwide Boiler's originally scheduled 40th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, the company is making a monetary donation to Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area.

For 39 years, Nationwide Boiler has coordinated and hosted this golf fundraiser to give back to charitable organizations, but this year the company was forced to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationwide Boiler has made the financial decision to present an outright donation of $10,000 to one of the two organizations that would typically benefit from the event. In addition, three companies who had already committed to a sponsorship - Alzeta, GT Wilkinson and DJ Conley - chose to allocate their donations to the overall total, bringing the final endowment to $12,000.

Nationwide Boiler is now scheduled to host its 40th Annual Charity Golf Tournament May 5-6, 2021.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (510) 490-7100.