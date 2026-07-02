Nationwide Boiler achieves nearzero NOx results at two California food processing facilities

Nationwide Boiler Inc., successfully completed two projects for California food producers, delivering critical steam capacity and outstanding emissions performance.

Expand Nationwide Boiler offers a variety of reliable solutions for industrial boiler owners across the globe.

Both systems passed formal compliance source testing, reinforcing the company’s reputation for ultra-low NOx solutions that meet California’s stringent air quality standards and those emerging across the country.

The first project involved a custom 300 HP, 150 psig Hurst firetube boiler equipped with an Oilon ultra-low NOx burner. Source test results verified average NOx emissions of just 3.1 ppm and less than 2 ppm CO output, with a 3:1 turndown ratio achieved and additional enhancements underway for greater efficiency. The second project featured an in-stock 180,000 lb/hr Babcock & Wilcox package watertube boiler paired with Nationwide Boiler’s CataStak Selective Catalytic Reduction system, which has been installed in more than 250 applications worldwide. Source test results came in at less than 1.5 ppm NOx, sub 1 ppm CO and sub 3 ppm ammonia slip, surpassing even the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s 2029 requirements. Nationwide Boiler is headquartered in Fremont, California, and has served industrial and commercial clients since 1967.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.