National Trench Safety delivers solutions for Universal Orlando Project

National Trench Safety (NTS) recently delivered critical trench safety solutions for a major project at Universal Orlando Resort.

The project involved replacing 18 underground chiller line valves located 25 feet below ground.

To manage water flow, NTS supplied the Cherne multi-size I-Series Test Ball Plug, the world’s largest pipe plug, while stabilizing a 16-by-16-foot excavation with engineered shoring systems. One of the biggest challenges was working alongside a 108-inch storm pipe with significant head pressure.

Certified divers successfully installed the pipe plug underwater in just two hours, ensuring the project stayed on schedule. NTS’s expertise in trench safety and engineered systems was instrumental in overcoming the complexities of this high-profile project, emphasizing safety and efficiency.

For more information, visit ntsafety.com.