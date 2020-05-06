MSA updates SCBA Buying Guide

Firefighting strategies are changing due to modern synthetic construction and a lower number of firefighters, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

MSA has updated its SCBA Buying Guide.

Technology tied to firefighter protection is also advancing, forcing a shift in how self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs) are purchased.

That's why MSA has newly updated its SCBA Buying Guide, which is free to download on its website. And because there is no one-size-fits-all SCBA, MSA also offers a mini-guide featuring five must-ask questions to help you make the right pick for your unique applications, demands and budget. To learn more about breathing apparatus technology and advancements in firefighter safety, access the MSA SCBA Buying Guide today.

For more information, visit www.msasafety.com or call (800) 672-2222.