MSA Safety expands industrial fire and gas detection platform with completion of $555M Autronica acquisition

MSA Safety Incorporated has completed its $555 million acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security, a Norwegian leader in fixed fire and gas detection systems for maritime and industrial applications, significantly expanding MSA’s detection technology portfolio for oil and gas, refining and petrochemical customers.

Autronica’s systems provide continuous fixed gas and flame detection for marine vessels, offshore platforms and industrial facilities operating in environments where fixed area monitoring is required alongside portable gas detection. The acquisition adds a highly complementary capability to MSA’s established portfolio of portable gas detectors, self-contained breathing apparatus, fall protection and industrial head protection, giving Gulf Coast refinery and petrochemical operators access to a more comprehensive integrated safety technology platform through a single provider.

For more information, visit msasafety.com.