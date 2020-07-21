Morrison Wins National Award for Excellence in Safety

HOUSTON (July 14, 2020) – Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison), a leading energy service company for the oil and gas industry, received a 2019 American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU) Safety Award for the company strong commitment to safety in the workplace.

The AEU Safety Award program recognizes the strongest safety programs in the maritime industry. The AEU is the leading provider of workers’ compensation for waterfront employers and presents the AEU Safety Awards each year to the best performing American Longshore Mutual Association (ALMA) members nationwide. Eligibility for the awards is based on the frequency and severity of workers’ compensation accidents for the prior calendar year,as well as safety-related benchmarks determined by AEU’s loss control team. The safety benchmark reflects the major components of a company’s safety management program and is a measure of the organizations commitment to safety.

“Every company within ALMA is competing against each other, and essentially against the industry. Thus, it is unique in that it is truly the best of the best,” said Michael Lapeyrouse, president, and CEO of AEU. “The SafetyAward program is one way that we recognize those who make safety a priority in their facilities. They deserve to be recognized among their peers as the best in the industry.

”While there are many safety award programs managed by various industry or trade associations in maritime and other industries nationwide, the AEU believes the criteria used in the AEU Safety Award program are the most effective in measuring not only accident prevention performance but also specific management-based controls.

Bo Ristic, vice president of safety, strategy, and quality of Morrison, said, “It is an honor to receive this award as it highlights our commitment to safety and the steps we have taken to ensure we place the safety of our people first and foremost. We are very proud of our team members who put these programs to work day in and day out and who embrace our safety culture.

”Over 1,300 companies are considered for this award and only 30 are selected. This is Morrison’s second time receiving this award. In 2018 Morrison was recognized for their 2017 safety achievements.

ABOUT MORRISON

Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison) is an energy service company that delivers integrated infrastructure solutions to clients in the oil and gas and renewables industries. With more than 38 years of experience, worldwide facilities, and a wide range of specialized resources, the company prides itself on providing creative alternatives and value-added solutions to every project, both onshore and offshore. The company adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety with uncompromising regard for the environment. For more information, visit: www.morrisonenergy.com