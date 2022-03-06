Montrose Environmental celebrates groundbreaking at Del Rio Dairy

The Montrose Environmental Biogas team recently held a groundbreaking event at Del Rio Dairy in Friona, Texas, for the company's newest renewable natural gas (RNG) digester project.

The Del Rio Renewable Biofuels project is led by partners Clean Energy and TotalEnergies, with Montrose serving as the Engineering, Procure and Construction partner. The team will be led by Steve Buttles and Jacob Ewers, who will be on-site to oversee the project from beginning to end.

When completed, the Del Rio Dairy digester project will capture the waste from more than 7,500 milking cows and generate an anticipated 1.1 million gallons of RNG annually.

For more information, visit www. montrose-env.com or call (501) 900-6400.