Modern Hydrogen and National Grid to debut carbon-sequestered asphalt in Northeast demonstration

On Monday, September 30, 2024, Modern Hydrogen, in collaboration with National Grid, will conduct the first live demonstration of carbon-sequestered asphalt in the Northeast, taking place in Bellmore, Long Island.

Expand Pavers fill a 4x4' patch using Modern Asphalt, a sustainable material that incorporates sequestered carbon.

This demonstration is set to showcase an innovative approach to decarbonizing road infrastructure by integrating carbon captured from natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) into asphalt—a significant step forward in reducing the carbon footprint of road construction.

Event Overview:

What: Demonstration of Modern Hydrogen’s carbon-sequestered asphalt technology, incorporating carbon captured from RNG into hot-mix asphalt. Interviews available.

2400 Sunrise Hwy, Bellmore, Long Island, NY When: Monday, September 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM

Monday, September 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM RSVP: All attendees, including media, must RSVP to Leigh.Dangelo@modernhydrogen.com before the event to gain entrance and be added to the security onsite checklist.

Why It Matters:

New York State produces approximately 18.5 million tons of asphalt each year, contributing significantly to the state’s carbon emissions. This demonstration marks a key milestone, offering a scalable solution for reducing emissions in road construction and aligning with the state’s ambitious climate goals.

Key Participants:

Victor Vientos: National Grid Director of Gas Construction

National Grid Director of Gas Construction Donald X. Clavin Jr.: Hempstead Town Supervisor

Hempstead Town Supervisor Tony Tata: Senior Advisor for Infrastructure and Energy Security, Modern Hydrogen

Senior Advisor for Infrastructure and Energy Security, Modern Hydrogen Mothusi Pahl: VP of Business Development, Modern Hydrogen

VP of Business Development, Modern Hydrogen Michael Baba: Senior Product Manager, Modern Hydrogen

This live demonstration will pave a 4x4-foot patch of hot-mix asphalt containing 10 pounds of Modern Solid Carbon, showcasing how infrastructure projects can contribute to environmental sustainability by locking carbon away from the atmosphere. Attendees will include representatives from National Grid, Modern Hydrogen, local policymakers, and DPW teams including:

Town of Hempstead

Suffolk County DPW

Suffolk County Highway Engineering

Town of Babylon Highway

Nassau Suffolk Building Trades Council

Supporting Media Assets:

High-resolution images and video footage will be available following the event, along with opportunities for interviews with key representatives.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Leigh D’Angelo.