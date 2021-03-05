$6M millwright training center opens in North Carolina

After a year of construction, the $6 million millwrights and carpenters training center in Charlotte began offering classes in February.

The new Charlotte, North Carolina, millwright training center began offering classes in February.

The new training center sits on 6 acres purchased in 2018 with help from a $300,000 grant from the Southern States Millwright Regional Council. The council also donated training equipment worth approximately $300,000. A state-of-the-art welding shop with 10 Clean Air welding booths is part of the 25,000-square-foot facility, which consists of 15,000 square feet of shop space, 5,000 square feet of administration and meeting space, and 5,000 square feet for classrooms and training offices.

The new facility is conveniently located within 5 miles of Interstate 77 and Interstate 85 and will provide skilled, highly qualified millwrights to service the region's power plants. The shop layout is open so visiting contractors can easily see all types of training provided. To schedule a tour of the training center, contact Millwright Training Director Shon Douglas at sdouglas@sectt.com or (706) 426-8542.

For more information, visit www.sectt.net.