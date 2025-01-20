Mid-South OTI Education Center now serving new OSHA Birmingham region

The Mid-South OSHA Training Institute Education Center (OTIEC), a consortium between Alliance Safety Council and Louisiana State University’s College of Engineering, will now serve students in the newly formed OSHA Birmingham region.

This includes Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, as well as the Florida Panhandle.

The Mid-South OTIEC is dedicated to equipping individuals and organizations with the essential knowledge and skills needed to foster safer work environments. The Mid-South OTIEC is located in Baton Rouge, La., and is the only OTIEC in the state.

Individuals interested in completing OSHA-authorized courses in the Birmingham region can explore a variety of options, including in-person and online classes. Students receive digital credentials upon course completion, allowing employers to quickly verify credentials for their team.

For more information, visit midsouthoti.org.