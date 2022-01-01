Marquis participates in ABC exhibition at Brazosport High School

Marquis Industrial Services recently participated in ABC's construction exhibition at Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas.

During the exhibition, high school juniors and seniors were able to learn about different career opportunities in the construction industry. Marquis has attended the exhibition in the past, displaying its scaffolding and insulation services, but this time the company taught interested students about heat tracing.

"Being active in the community is one of our core values and that includes a partnership with ABC to help develop the workforce of the future," said Matt Nance, business development representative for Marquis.

For more information, visit www.marquisindservices.com or call (979) 265-4480.