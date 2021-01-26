Mahaffey leadership recognized, helps businesses reopen

A major automaker, large food processing company and the U.S. military have all recently turned to Mahaffey Fabric Structures to assist with the safe reopening of facilities, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To accomplish these feats, Mahaffey has deployed large, insulated, climate control- capable fabric tent structures to allow employees hands-free entry and exit to facilities, as well as quarantine space for the military customer.

"Our team solves problems that require both engineering prowess and the ability to anticipate people's needs in the spaces we build," said Mahaffey Chairman William Pretsch.

In a nod to Mahaffey's growth and positive impact across numerous industries, Pretsch was recently recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award from executive coaching organization Vistage Worldwide. Mahaffey's Cherie Turman DeVore was also recently recognized when she was named "CFO of the Year" by the Memphis Business Journal.

For more information, visit www.mahaffeyusa.com or call (855) 977-1763.