Magid named Chicagoland Top Workplace for fourth consecutive year

Magid Glove & Safety, a leader in workplace safety and a trusted PPE manufacturer and distributor, has been named a 2024 Chicagoland Top Workplace — marking the fourth consecutive year of this recognition.

In addition to earning this regional honor, Magid achieved the National Top Workplaces award in 2022, 2023 and 2024. As a Chicagoland recipient, the company is also in contention for the 2025 National Top Workplaces list, set to be announced in March. These accolades are based exclusively on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey.

"We are dedicated to creating an environment where our people can be themselves and have fun while doing important work. These are our priorities at Magid, and our team members feel it! We rank as a top workplace because we’re all collaborating, valuing each other and helping companies keep their workers safe together," said Jen Almodovar, Magid’s executive VP of People.

