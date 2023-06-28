Magid Glove offers new line of gear in time for summer heat

Magid Glove and HSPC-founding-partner Mission recently ushered in a new era of heat safety and developed innovative cooling gear called Magid® Cool Powered by Mission®.

The line includes a portable cooling towel, neck gaiter, skull cap and bandana that can be activated in under 60 seconds with just water (even hot water) and cools to 30 degrees below the average body temperature. The chemical-free gear is also machine washable and can be reactivated again and again through the workday.

After witnessing the positive impact of the gear and listening to feedback from industrial consumers, Magid and Mission decided to partner once again to extend its Magid® Cool Powered by Mission® line which will now include a safety skull cap with a neck nape, a sun defender hat with a neck nape, a high visibility t-shirt, an FR cooling towel and an FR neck gaiter.

For more information, visit magidglove.com.