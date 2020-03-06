LIFT Safety partners with CSDA

LIFT Safety, an industry leader in quality PPE products, has partnered with the Concrete Sawing and Drilling Association (CSDA).

"Partnering with CSDA has been a goal of ours for some time and we're thrilled to be associated with such a strong organization within the industry. CSDA is the hub of all things concrete, and partnering with them will only benefit [us] both," stated Paul Doremus, national sales manager of LIFT Safety.

"CSDA is thrilled to partner with LIFT Safety and provide our members with new resources to promote safe jobsite practices," said Erin O'Brien, executive director of CSDA. "Our vision and values align perfectly."

For more information, visit www.liftsafety.com or call (888) 724-3005, or visit www.csda.org or call (727) 577-5004.