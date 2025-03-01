Liebherr breaks ground on $176M logistics hub in Mississippi

Liebherr broke ground on a state-of-the-art logistics center at Hive Business Park in Tupelo, Mississippi, to better serve customers across the Americas.

Phase one includes a $176 million investment, creating 180 jobs, with long-term plans to expand and generate over 300 jobs.

The 110-acre site will house operations such as warehousing, distribution, pre-assembly, kitting, repackaging, customs and export services. Initially, the center will support Liebherr’s earthmoving, tower cranes, concrete technology, mobile and crawler cranes, maritime cranes and components divisions.

As part of Liebherr-Logistics GmbH, managing spare parts for over 70 Liebherr sales and service companies, the center strengthens global operations across more than 20 product lines. Designed for future growth, the campus anticipates total investments reaching $230 million as it develops by 2026.

