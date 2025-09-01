LGH expands to Australia with new Somersby operation

LGH (Lifting Gear Hire) has launched operations in Somersby, New South Wales, bringing its extensive rental fleet of lifting and material handling equipment to the Australian market.

The site offers hoists, clamps, hydraulic jacking systems, rigging gear, modular spreader beams and more — available locally and for nationwide distribution.

With a strong presence in Europe and North America, LGH sees Australia as a strategic growth market, driven by demand from the construction, infrastructure, mining, energy, petrochemical, marine and offshore sectors. An eight-person launch team is focused on delivering LGH’s signature strengths: expert technical support, premium service and high-quality gear. LGH partners with trusted suppliers, including SpanSet, Durapac, Tiger Lifting, JD Neuhaus and Modulift — chosen for their innovation, safety and performance.

For more information, visit rentlgh.com.