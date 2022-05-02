LGH continues partnership to offer discounted rental rates for federal contractors

LGH is continuing to partner with the General Services Administration (GSA) to offer special benefits, including pre-negotiated terms and discounted prices, to federal contractors through a GSA Schedule.

GSA Schedule holders are individually reviewed and approved by the government. Being a schedule holder means that LGH has been well-vetted and undergoes occasional audits to verify that federal contractors continually receive the best possible service and price for any project.

For more information, visit www.rentlgh.com/resources/gsa or call (800) 878-7305.