LGH becomes full member of Lifting Equipment Engineers Association

LGH is now a full member of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA). According to LGH, being a member of LEEA is a great partnership that allows it access to the latest technical, legal and safety information needed to be successful in the lifting industry. LGH has a strong desire to consistently enhance and improve its standards while further developing its expertise in the lifting and safety industry.

LGH is dedicated to continual education to better help its customers with lifting and rigging expertise. The company's partnership with LEEA will increase these learning opportunities.

For more information, visit www.rentlgh.com or call (800) 878-7305.