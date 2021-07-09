Layher, Sunstate complete $80MM air traffic control tower

Layher recently teamed up with Sunstate Scaffold Services to support the construction of an $80 million air traffic control tower at the Southwest Florida International Airport.

To meet project needs, Layher AllroundÂ® scaffolding and the Layher Stair Tower Construction Stair 200 came together in a repetitive construction for the first 10 levels. Toward the base, a double leg with a wedge clamp made use of Allround as shoring to support the heavy load.

