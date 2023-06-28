Layher opens new office supplying Chicago tri-state area

Earlier this year, Layher opened a new Midwest branch in Portage, Indiana, that is scheduled to conduct its grand opening in September.

The new office is located at 1971 Marine Drive and includes 5.5 acres of outdoor storage, a 6,000 square foot warehouse and displays the latest scaffolding solutions. The facility will stock Layher staples like the Layher Allround®, Stairway Towers, Keder Roof Systems and Protect System Panels in addition to the newest innovations in overhead protection and site access solutions.

For more information, visit layherna.com or contact (847) 738-2284.