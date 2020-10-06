Layher makes restoration possible for East Coast Rigging and Scaffolding

East Coast Rigging and Scaffolding recently made restoration efforts possible for a 20-plus floor condo building in Florida utilizing Layher Allround® scaffolding for the façade and Layher support scaffold to accommodate swing stages.

The build supported Starsouth Stucco in a six-month restoration effort of the building's north and south sides that began in April.

