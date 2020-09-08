Layher celebrates 75-year anniversary, unveils new graphic design

This year, Layher celebrates its 75th anniversary as a leader in scaffolding innovation. To commemorate the occasion, the company introduced a new graphic to accompany materials used throughout the remainder of 2020.

Layher's new graphic design commemorating the 75th anniversary.

With a nod to the past and an eye on what's to come, the design includes the Layher signature brand triangles in blue, with "75 Years" to mark the achievement and "Future" as a pledge to continue to meet client needs.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.