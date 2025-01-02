Lamons enters agreement to expand hose offerings and services

Lamons®, a global leader in safety sealing and attachment solutions, has collaborated with Andronaco Industries, a leading designer and manufacturer of corrosion-resistant flow control and fluid handling solutions for the most challenging applications.

This collaboration enables Lamons and Andronaco to expand their reach to numerous regions, be closer to customers and facilitate faster delivery times.

Lamons will now include in its list of offerings the PureFlex® hose portfolio of high-performance fluoropolymer-lined hoses for numerous industries, including specific hose brands such as Proflex™, Multiflex™, UltraFlex™, FlexChem® and Nexus™ — along with BlueLine™ expansion joints and TASK-LINE® gaskets, line blockers and grounding paddles. Lamons is also adding ChemTite® Ethylene™ branded products such as Flexijoint® expansion joints to provide a comprehensive set of expansion joint options.

