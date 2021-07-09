Knight Industrial teams up with Mascoat

Knight Industrial Services recently teamed up with Mascoat to apply Mascoat's thermal insulating coatings at client facilities. Mascoat trains Knight's team members on proper application. Mascoat's coatings are uniquely engineered and manufactured to fulfill market-specific needs, enhance energy retention, prevent CUI and protect personnel.

Mascoat Project Manager Zach Brown said, "Knight Industrial has a great team and working culture. From field services to administration, they are a first-class service organization."

For more information, visit www.knightis.com or www.mascoat.com.