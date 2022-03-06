KLINGER kicks off U.S. sales initiative with deep-market focus

Key acquisitions and enhanced technology platforms have bolstered KLINGER's U.S. footprint in recent years, and continued expansion in the U.S. is anticipated as KLINGER Holding executes its long-term, global growth strategy.

The new KLINGER USA Sealing sales structure connects customers to industry-specific experts with fewer geographic limitations and restrictions. Oil, gas and chemical customers can count on relevant product knowledge and support centered out of the Houston industrial sealing nerve center, backed up by several field locations.

KLINGER USA Sealing CEO Scott Peters said, "Customers can now get expert advice and solutions from our team members most experienced in their markets, regardless of where they might be located."

For more information, visit www.klinger-usa.com or call (713) 997-8111.