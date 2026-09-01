Kent awarded EPCM services for major OXEA specialty chemicals project

Kent has been awarded detailed engineering services for a major specialty chemicals project at OXEA Corp.’s Bay City, Texas, facility, expanding a longterm engineering partnership between the companies. The work is part of a three-year master services agreement signed in 2025 covering EPC management services across OXEA’s operations.

Kent completed FEED for the specialty chemicals project in early 2026 before receiving the detailed engineering award. Engineering work is underway and scheduled for completion later this year.

The project represents an investment in OXEA’s specialty chemicals manufacturing capabilities and is intended to support safe and efficient operations. Kent also recently completed laser scanning across the Bay City facility, creating digital asset data to support future engineering, maintenance and capital projects. The agreement allows Kent to provide services throughout the project lifecycle.

For more information, visit kentplc.com.