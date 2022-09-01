Kappler’s ChemScan hits the market

Kappler recently announced its ChemScan SMART label, a unique innovation that helps protective clothing users enhance both safety and productivity.

The size-at-a-glance design eliminates wasted time searching inside a suit to find a size label, a common frustration when the need arises to don garments in a hurry.

The external sizing label also simplifies suit storage and inventory management. The QR code feature allows users to scan the label with a mobile phone to provide access to complete chemical test data on the suit fabric, plus extensive suit details. ChemScan labels are now standard on all Kappler flame-retardant wear and chemical-protective suits.

