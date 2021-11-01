Kappler opens new technology, training center on corporate campus

Protective clothing leader Kappler Inc. recently opened a new facility devoted to protective technology innovation as well as customer education and training.

The two-story facility is located on Kappler's campus in Guntersville, across from its corporate headquarters building.

The company held an opening ceremony to honor two Kappler personnel recognized in the building's naming. The first floor houses the John D. Langley Research and Innovation Center, named for Kappler's long-time R&D director who passed away in 2017. Langley developed critical patents that helped build the company's legacy of innovation and worker protection. The Philip C. Mann Technical Support and Training Facility on the second floor is named in honor of Kappler's technical director. Mann is respected throughout the safety industry for his common-sense approach to safety training and protective apparel education.

