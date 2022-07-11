Kappler expands protection for chemical workers in India

Kappler and Lakeland have joined forces to expand worker protection in India.

The strategy combines Kappler’s advanced suit technology with Lakeland’s position as an established PPE supplier in India. The companies specialize in different types of protective apparel. Lakeland focuses on apparel for non-life-threatening hazards, while Kappler is the leader in hazmat suits for emergency responders.

Kappler’s NFPA-certified Haz-Mat suits will support broader workforce protection for India, the world’s sixth largest chemical production market. The expanded Lakeland offering will include Kappler products such as Frontline®, Zytron® and DuraChem® gas-tight chemical suits.

For more information, visit www.kappler.com or call (800) 600-4019.