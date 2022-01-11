JGB adds hose, fabrication shop

JGB Enterprises recently added a metal hose and fabrication shop at its Houston/Pasadena location.

With this addition, JGB has put in all the equipment needed to build corrugated metal hose assemblies from one-quarter inch up to 24 inches in diameter. Inventory for these assemblies has been acquired and is available, along with many different combinations of end fittings in a variety of alloys and many other common pipe fittings.

There are four ASME section 8 welders on staff with many years of experience in building custom corrugated metal hose assemblies as well as pipe and other heavy metal fabrication projects. JGB's team is ready to serve the Gulf Coast region for all its metal hose needs as well as other regions in the Midwest, Mid- Atlantic, Northeast and Great Lakes areas.

For more information, visit www.jgbhose.com or call (281) 930-7777.