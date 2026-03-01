ISTC opens Baytown Safety Academy to boost Gulf Coast workforce readiness

The Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) has launched its new ISTC Safety Academy in Baytown, Texas, a state-of-the-art training center designed to strengthen safety and workforce readiness across the Gulf Coast.

The Academy expands ISTC’s commitment to preparing workers with core competencies, life-saving practices, and hands-on skills built around immersive learning and the internationally recognized 12 Life-Saving Rules.

The Academy features upgraded classrooms, dedicated trainers, bilingual instruction, advanced skill-building modules and training stations that mirror real industrial environments, offering demonstrations, competency checklists and interactive instruction. Its curriculum — developed with major Gulf Coast partners including ExxonMobil, Valero, Motiva, Indorama, Cheniere and TotalEnergies — covers energy isolation, working around mobile equipment and at heights, safe mechanical lifting, industrial safety essentials, excavation, line of fire, driving, work authorization, breaking containment, confined space, hot work and bypassing safety controls.

Modeled after ISTC’s successful Beaumont Academy, which has trained more than 7,500 workers since June 2025, the Baytown facility reinforces ISTC’s role as a trusted partner to more than 1,700 member companies each year.

