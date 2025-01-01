ISS USA recognized by Chevron for exceptional performance

Industrial Specialty Services (ISS) Pascagoula branch has been honored with Chevron’s prestigious Exceptional Performance Award.

This accolade is a direct reflection of the team’s outstanding dedication, expertise and commitment to achieving excellence in every project it manages. The award highlights the branch’s consistent delivery of high-quality services and its proactive approach to ensuring safety, efficiency and innovation in operations.

Chevron’s recognition underscores ISS Pascagoula’s significant contributions to its collaborative partnership with the energy giant, demonstrating the branch’s ability to meet and exceed Chevron’s rigorous standards. This award marks a significant achievement for ISS Pascagoula, reinforcing its reputation for operational excellence in the industrial services sector.

For more information, visit isservices.com.