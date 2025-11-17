Industry icon Jim Bernhard passes away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jim Bernhard.

Bernhard was a visionary entrepreneur, civic contributor, and devoted community advocate whose accomplishments and impact on the Gulf South underscore the tremendous and unparalleled legacy he leaves behind.

Jim began his career on the floor of a local fabrication shop and went on to found The Shaw Group in 1987. He grew the business from a small fabrication and construction company into an international Fortune 500 company with more than 30,000 employees and $7 billion in annual revenue. Under his leadership, The Shaw Group became one of the most important industrial and infrastructure companies in the world. He led major acquisitions that transformed the industry, including IT Group, Stone & Webster, and Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

In 2013, Jim sold The Shaw Group to Chicago Bridge & Iron for a 70% premium relative to the company’s stock price. At the time, it was one of the largest premiums ever paid for a public company. The transaction was a milestone in the history of industrial services and a testament to the tremendous value Jim created over his career.

After the sale of The Shaw Group, Jim founded Bernhard Capital Partners (BCP) in 2014 with his longtime colleague, friend, and business partner Jeff Jenkins. Their first investment fund raised more than $750 million, representing the largest first-time fundraise in the U.S. that year. BCP was recognized by Private Equity International as one of the top 300 fastest-growing private equity firms, with PitchBook ranking its first fund as the second-best performer in total returns in the U.S. and third-best globally.

BCP manages approximately $5.6 billion in assets, has invested in 23 active and realized companies, and has completed more than 80 transactions. The firm’s companies employ nearly 20,000 people and support essential services across the country. BCP stands as a continuation of Jim’s vision for combining operational excellence with a disciplined investment strategy to build stronger communities.

Jim’s impact extended far beyond business. He transformed the lives of thousands of employees and residents of the communities he and his companies served. Many of today’s leaders across the industrial services, infrastructure, and utility sectors were mentored by Jim. His guidance, high expectations, and belief in people shaped careers and built future leaders.

In 2001, Jim was recognized as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, an honor that reflected his drive to build and his refusal to accept limits. He often said, “the best has no equal,” a belief that guided his life’s work and set the standard for everything he built.

Jim’s generosity also touched countless families and communities – oftentimes behind the scenes. He was a staunch supporter of LSU and a driving force behind opportunities for underprivileged children through his foundation, Every Kid a King. His contributions helped create well-known community assets at St. George Catholic School and Church in Baton Rouge, where he was a longtime parishioner. He will also be remembered for his support and generosity to The Dunham School, as well as countless local and national charities.

Above all, Jim will be remembered for how deeply he loved and cared for his wife Dana; his children, Patrick, Michael, Benjamin, Kathryn, and Tres; and his grandchildren. His family was the center of his life, and everything he built reflected that devotion.

The family asks for privacy as they grieve this loss. Information on services and a celebration of Jim’s life will be shared at a later date.