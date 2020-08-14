Farmers Copper celebrates 100 years in business

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Farmers Copper is celebrating 100 years in business in August. The two founders, brothers Les and Sydney Farmer, started off as coppersmiths in Galveston, Texas. Since then, the company has branched off into Farmers Copper Ltd. and Farmers Alloys.

This anniversary makes Farmers Copper one of the oldest family-operated metal service centers in the U.S. Stocking more than 40 metal alloys in a 140,000-square-foot warehouse, Farmers Copper prides itself on its past 100 years of quality and customer support and regards no job as too big or too small.

For more information, visit www.farmerscopper.com or call (888) 394-5818.