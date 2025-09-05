Industrial Scientific celebrates dual wins in OH&S Industrial Hygiene

Industrial Scientific announced that its Ventis® Pro5 with photoionization detection (PID) Sensor and Tango® TX2 personal monitors have earned top honors in the Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards.

The Ventis Pro5 with PID Sensor was recognized in the Confined Spaces category for its real-time VOC monitoring, compact design and advanced PID technology — ideal for challenging confined space environments. The Tango TX2 received recognition in the Fire Safety category for its ability to detect hydrogen cyanide and CO — the "toxic twins." Its dualgas capability, durability and long battery life make it a trusted choice for fire and hazmat teams.

Both monitors integrate with Industrial Scientific’s iNet® platform, improving safety through proactive maintenance and actionable data insights.

For more information, visit indsci.com.