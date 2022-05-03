IK-Group's AOGV Department awarded largest isolation scope

IK-Group's AOGV Department has been awarded its largest isolation scope so far by a major operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, utilizing the AOGVMechanical Isolation Tool.

The scope awarded covers well over 80 isolations and will be performed during the first half of 2022. This project will utilize 3-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch and 8-inch class 150 and 300 AOGVs that are developed and built in-house at IK-Group's facility in Stavanger.

For more information, visit www.aogv.com or email Rune Sele at Rune.Sele@ik-worldwide.com.