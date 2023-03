HOUSTON — The IK-Group AOGV business area recently announced it will stand on its own two feet as a fully owned, yet independent company.

The name for the new entity is Izomax and the new office in the south side of Houston is now open.

“As Izomax, we’re going to take the AOGV technology to new heights. What’s in it for you? We promise you maximum customer focus, engagement and drive for your problems and challenges,” its website reads.

