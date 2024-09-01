Integrated Global Services (IGS) has been recognized as a major contributor to the successful Ras Tanura Refinery (RTR) 2024 Mega Turnaround and Inspection (T&I) for Aramco.

Expand IGS recognized for role in mega turnaround From left: Dennis Snijders, Al Muhannad Al Johani and Dan Campbell accept the award for IGS’s contribution to the success of the RTR 2024 Mega T&I project.

The RTR complex is Aramco’s largest refinery and the biggest in the Middle East.

The award was presented for "unwavering support and unrelenting efforts that helped in leading RTR 2024 Mega T&I Path to Success. IGS has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in this massive T&I."

The mega RTR turnaround involved over 8,000 workers, 6.9 million worked hours and over 5,000 scope items over a multiweek period. It is projected to yield over $26.7 million in benefits for the energy giant through enhanced efficiency, optimized fuel consumption, reduced emissions and other improvements.

IGS’s High Velocity Thermal Spray cladding technology and Cetek fired heater efficiency coating were highlighted as key innovations deployed during the turnaround. IGS’s Metalspray® technology enhanced the integrity and lifespan of the desalination column’s overhead line in the crude unit, while the Cetek coating enhanced efficiency and optimized fuel consumption by 1 million standard cuf/d. The coatings also reduced GHG emissions by 19,722 mt/yr.

For more information, visit integratedglobal.com.