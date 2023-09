Houston Business Roundtable, a non-profit dedicated to industry improvements in refining, chemical and energy companies, launched a company rebranding as Industry Business Roundtable.

"Today is the beginning of a new era in servitude for the industry. We are the same association that helped transform our industry and we will continue to do the same while adapting and changing with the industry and technology," said the company in a LinkedIn post.

For more information, visit houbrt.com.