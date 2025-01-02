Heritage opens state-of-the-art hazardous waste incineration facility

Heritage Environmental Services’ state-of-the-art incineration facility in Orange, Texas, offers advanced thermal destruction for RCRA-hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Exceeding a 99.99% destruction efficiency with a 99.9998% rate, the facility ensures responsible waste management. Equipped with a high-capacity rotary kiln, it processes containers up to 55 gallons and liquid waste from tankers. Key features include direct drum feeds, tanker feed bays and a tank farm for liquid waste. Each waste type undergoes rigorous analysis before acceptance. The facility adheres to strict safety standards, incorporating spill containment measures and an emissions control system compliant with Clean Air Act regulations. Exclusions include materials regulated under the Toxic Substances Control Act such as polychlorinated biphenyls, as well as radioactive materials, explosives and medical waste.

