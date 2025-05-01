Heritage Environmental Services rebrands to Arcwood Environmental

Heritage Environmental Services has rebranded as Arcwood Environmental.

This transformation follows the company's acquisition by EQT Infrastructure in January 2024. With this momentum, Arcwood is continuing the acceleration into high-growth industries and meeting the needs of current and new customers by strengthening its service offerings and expanding operational capabilities. Backed by a growing team of over 2,000 across the nation, Arcwood Environmental's partnerships span critical sectors like pharmaceuticals, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, chemicals, O&G, metals and many other industries where reliable waste management is essential to supporting growth and innovation. Arcwood Environmental's transformation includes expanded service capabilities, highlighted by the ramp-up of its Orange, Texas, incinerator.

This ramp-up enhances the company's ability to process hazardous materials safely and efficiently. Additionally, Arcwood has strengthened its capabilities with the integration of the Joplin, Missouri facility, which specializes in demilitarization and energetic waste — explosives — disposal. These advancements, along with improvements in processing and increased safety measures at other facilities, are aimed at helping customers navigate the complexities of industrial waste management with confidence.

For more information, visit arcwoodenviro.com.