Heritage Environmental earns Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Heritage Environmental Services has earned the Chemical Safety Excellence (CSX) Award for the fifth year in a row.

The company safely shipped over 600 carloads across the CSX network in 2023 without having a single release occur due to controllable factors. To qualify for the award, a customer must have shipped a minimum of 600 carloads of hazardous materials within the calendar year without any non-accidental releases of regulated hazardous materials. In total, the 53 winners collectively shipped 144,640 carloads across the CSX network in 2023, underscoring the importance of CSX customers’ daily commitment to safety.

