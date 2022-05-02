Heritage aids in Kentucky tornado cleanup

On Dec. 10, 2021, a tornado touched down in Missouri and Tennessee, gaining strength as it moved into Kentucky, causing 77 deaths in Kentucky, in addition to damaging several towns across the three states.

Assistance with the cleanup efforts was needed, and there was a tight turnaround; hazardous material needed to be cleaned up and shipped out in under a week. Heritage was selected to safely transport any hazardous material out of the Mayfield, Kentucky, area.

With no time to waste, the Heritage Louisville Tech Services division collaborated with the company's transportation division in Indianapolis to send personnel and trucks to transport the waste.

CNC Inc. collected and stored the hazardous material in a safe location until Heritage personnel arrived and loaded it onto Heritage's vehicles for safe transportation to one of its facilities for processing. All efforts were overseen by EPA Region IV. The job was completed safely, compliantly and within the timeframe.

