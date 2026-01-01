HASC opens new occupational health center in Port Arthur, Texas

The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) has opened its new Occupational Health Center in Port Arthur, Texas, marking a key milestone in serving Southeast Texas employers and their workforce.
The center offers convenient access to board certified physicians and OSHA-knowledgeable providers who deliver care tailored to industrial operations, helping teams stay healthy, compliant and job-site ready. The new center will include:
• Injury care and fit-for-duty examinations
• Physicals and health testing
• Drug and alcohol testing (full-service third-party administrator)
• Vaccinations and immunizations
• Medical directorship and case management
• teleSTAT® telemedicine and on-site services
For more information, visit hasc.com/ohs.