HASC Louisiana Gonzales now offers occupational health testing

The Gonzales branch of the Health and Safety Council (HASC) Louisiana has expanded to offer occupational health testing services alongside safety training, further supporting contractor and owner companies across the greater Baton Rouge region.

Services now available in Gonzales include:

Audiometric testing (Audiograms)

Drug & alcohol screening

Pulmonary function testing (PFTs)

Respirator fit testing

Originally opened in 2025 as a training center, the Gonzales branch expansion reflects HASC Louisiana’s continued investment in East Louisiana and commitment to supporting industry with consistent, accessible solutions and care.

Contractors and owner companies can schedule training and occupational health services and manage registrations through their HASC LINK® account, helping teams stay compliant, job-site ready, and connected through a single system.

The Gonzales branch operates Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

3005 W. Cabela’s Parkway, Ste. FGonzales, LA 70737

For more information or to schedule services, call the Gonzales branch at (225) 300-9570 or visit: louisiana.hasc.com.